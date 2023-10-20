Aus vs Pak: Warner, Marsh smash highest World Cup partnership against Green Shirts

Australia´s David Warner (left) and Mitchell Marsh bump their fists during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

Australia's openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, in an impressive display of batting, scored the highest-ever World Cup partnership against Pakistan on Friday.

During the match being played in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the duo — beating the previous 175-run partnership against Pakistan by West Indies' Brian Lara and Desmond Haynes back in 1992 — took Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners and smashed a remarkable 259-run partnership.

This is the first time any team has scored a 200-run partnership against the Green Shirts in a World Cup match.

Winning the toss, the Kangaroos elected to bat first and went on a rampage against Pakistani bowlers as their openers scored centuries before one of them was dismissed in the World Cup 2023 match being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Aussies are eyeing for a huge target as Pakistan got late wickets in the match.

Marsh scored 121 off 108 balls before Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him, while the pacer also sent Glenn Maxwell packing for a duck. Later, Usama Mir picked up the wicket of Steven Smith (7).

Meanwhile, Warner became the batter to score the highest runs against Pakistan in the World Cup. The left-handed batter scored 163 off 124 balls with the help of nine 6s and 14 fours.

Before Warner, Australia's Andrew Symonds had scored 143 against Pakistan in the mega event in 2003.



The Babar Azam-led team has so far won two out of three total games played, while Pat Cummins' side has only managed to secure one win out of its total three matches in the tournament.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.