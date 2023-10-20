 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaks up with partner Andrea Giambruno over sexist comments

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy (L), and Andrea Giambruno, partner of Italys new Prime Minister arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italys new government, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022(R).— Reuters
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy (L), and Andrea Giambruno, partner of Italy's new Prime Minister arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022(R).— Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced her separation from her partner, television journalist Andrea Giambruno, following his recent controversial and sexist comments. 

The split occurs as Meloni marks her first year in office leading a right-wing coalition government that emphasises traditional family values.

In a social media statement, Meloni confirmed the end of her nearly 10-year relationship with Giambruno, noting that their paths had diverged over time. She expressed her determination not to be distracted by difficulties in her personal life and indicated that attempts to weaken her by targeting her at home would be in vain.

The couple, who met in a TV studio in 2014, shares a seven-year-old daughter. Giambruno, aged 42, is a news program presenter for Mediaset, a media group owned by the heirs of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a political ally of Meloni.

Recently, a satirical current affairs television show on Mediaset aired off-air video clips from Giambruno's program, revealing him using explicit language, making inappropriate gestures, and appearing to make advances to a female colleague. 

In a separate audio recording aired on Thursday, Giambruno discussed an affair and suggested that female colleagues could work with him if they engaged in group sexual activities.

Giambruno faced criticism earlier in August for comments perceived as victim-blaming following a gang rape case. Opposition figures, such as Marco Furfaro of the Democratic Party, characterised Giambruno's remarks as "pure chauvinism and sexism" and "uncommentable filth." Giambruno has not yet provided a public response to the situation.

