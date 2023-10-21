Meryl Streep part ways from husband Don Gummer after 45-year marriage

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer have called it quits 45 years after tying the knot, according to recent reports.



The Devil Wears Prada star and her husband have been separated for more than six years, an insider revealed to Page Six.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for the Academy Award winner revealed, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years."

“And while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” the statement added.

The last time the duo was seen together was in 2018 when they stepped out together for the Academy Awards.

Streep and Gummer share four kids: Son, Henry Wolfe, and three daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

Additionally, they have the joy of being grandparents to five little ones. Their son Henry, along with his wife Tamryn Storm Hawker, has two children, while Mamie and her husband Mehar Sethi also have two kids.

Their other daughter, Grace, recently became a mom after giving birth to her first baby with her husband, Mark Ronson.