Kourtney Kardashian snubs Kim Kardashian’s glitzy 43rd birthday bash amid feud

Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party was attended by all her family members except her older sister Kourtney Kardashian on Friday.

The Kardashians star, who’s expecting her first baby with her husband Travis Barker, is currently heavily pregnant and preparing to welcome the baby.

Along with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe, 38, Kylie Jenner, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 27, the party was attended by their celebrity family friends.

Photographs from the event featured model Hailey Bieber and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, as well as billionaire Jeff Bezos’s wife Lauren Sanchez.

The same day, the Poosh founder took to Instagram Stories to post a cryptic message. She posted a picture of a girl walking down a long winding road. The picture had “walking alone” written on it.

This comes during her heated feud with sister Kim Kardashian, which began last season when she accused Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity.

The 44-year-old and Kim also recently had a fight on a phone call that was featured on The Kardashians. During the heated argument, Kim told Kourtney that her children come to her with problems they have with their mother and that Kourtney’s friends and sisters have a “Not Kourtney” WhatsApp chat to discuss her behavior.