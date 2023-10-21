 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is unaffected by Diana’s exploitation after death

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly being ok with his mother’s legacy being exploited for dollars.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces or News.com.au.

During the course of this piece she addressed the difference between Prince William and Prince Harry, in the way they approach matters relating to Princess Diana.

She believes, “All of which must be hard enough for the 41-year-old climate crisis warrior and (probably) carpooling soccer parent.”

Because “While William has never publicly commented on the Netflix series, he has form when it comes to vociferously speaking out against those who have leveraged his mother for their own ends.”

For those unversed, the few times the public has heard Prince William’s stance on the matter was most prominently, in 2021, in response to the Martin Bashir Panorama interview.

Prince Harry on the other hand, “would seem to be comparatively, and outwardly, unruffled by it,” according to Ms Elser.

For those unversed with Prince William’s views on the subject, the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes quotes a friend of the future monarch.

According to this friend “It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it.”

