Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ snubs Princess Diana’s support of warzone charity

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ has snubbed the warzone charity Princess Diana supported in her last days

The Crown, the popular Netflix series chronicling the British royal family, has recently come under fire for snubbing a warzone charity supported by Princess Diana.

In one of her last and most memorable acts, Princess Diana walked through a minefield in Angola to raise awareness about the crucial work of the Halo Trust.

However, in the upcoming season six of The Crown, the show's creators decided to replace the Halo Trust with a New Zealand-based charity called ReliefAid.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana in the series, was seen re-enacting the iconic minefield walk wearing an exact replica of Diana's outfit.

While the attention to detail was commendable, the substitution of the Halo Trust's branded protective vest with a ReliefAid badge raised eyebrows among both the charity and its supporters.

The Halo Trust, known for its efforts to clear landmines and explosives in conflict zones, expressed their disappointment at not being consulted about the scene.

A spokesperson for the charity stated, "We weren't asked or consulted about the scene. Obviously, we would have been delighted had our logo been on the PPE, which is what really happened."

They added: "Princess Diana's advocacy helped to get the 1997 landmine ban over the line and that is an incredibly powerful legacy."

The decision to exclude the Halo Trust from The Crown's portrayal of this significant moment in Princess Diana's life has drawn criticism from viewers and supporters.

Many believed that featuring the charity could have provided valuable exposure and potentially increased donations to support their life-saving work across six continents.

Interestingly, the snub also caused confusion in New Zealand, where a genuine humanitarian organization called ReliefAid operates. This organization focuses on providing emergency aid to conflict zones, and its association with the fictional portrayal in The Crown led to some mix-ups.