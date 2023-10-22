Sarah Ferguson using her 'finances' to save Prince Andrew 'Royal lodge?'

 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly helping Prince Andrew sustain his royal abode
King Charles will not be kicked out of Royal Lodge due to Sarah Ferguson, says expert.

His Majesty, who is reportedly adamant on having his younger brother move to a smaller abode, is helpless in making the Duke of York leave his home.

Expert Marlene Koenig tells Express.co.uk: "There is no scandal about Royal Lodge. The King does not own it. He cannot kick him [Andrew] out of it because it is owned by the Crown Estate.

"Andrew has a 75 year lease for Royal Lodge. The lease is with the Crown Estate. There were agreements with the lease and he invested his own money to fund major repairs when he acquired the lease after the death of his grandmother. Property needed a lot of work, and he paid for that work,” she adds, noting the Duke’s stake into the property.

She also noted Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson might also chip into the potential but out of their home considering the money she has from all her business ventures.

Ms Koenig added: "Whatever is the situation is a matter between Andrew and the Crown Estate. If he cannot pay for for the repairs, that’s another matter, and so far there of been no substantiated reports about him being destitute."

