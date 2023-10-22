WATCH: Pakistan's Arslan Ash wins 'Uprising Korea 2023' Tekken tournament

Tekken 7 legend Arslan 'Ash' Siddique bagged another esports triumph for Pakistan after winning the "Uprising Korea 2023" on Sunday.

In the final, Arslan defeated his South Korean opponent Galgonge 3-0, after triumphing over fellow countryman Atif Khan 2-1 in the Winners’ semi-final earlier in the tournament.

Earlier, the esports veteran lost to Galgonge 3-2 after a close encounter, after which he had to play the Losers Final against Varrel Pinya which he won 3-1 and qualified for the grand final, where he would, once again, face Galgonge.

If Galgonge won the grand final against Arslan he would have emerged as champion but Arslan gave him no room and beat him 3-1 in a one-sided grand final.

However, as Galgonge had won the winners' final against Arslan in the previous round, he was given another chance and the two once again had a face-off in the grand final reset.

Arslan eased past his opponent in the Grand Final Reset 3-0 and emerged champion.

It is pertinent to mention that Arslan — back in August this year — became a four-time "EVO champion" after winning the title in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old impressed one and all with his skills and tracks and defeated Japan's AO 3-0 in the grand final.

Arslan is the only player in the world to win the prestigious event four times in Tekken 7. He won the title in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019 and repeated the same feat this year as well.

Considered by many as the greatest Tekken player of all time, he was also named the "best E-Player of 2019" by EPSN.

He is also a "CEO 2021 champion" and the "2022 combo breaker Tekken 7" tournament winner, where he grabbed the title after defeating all of his 10 opponents.