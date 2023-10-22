'Stop, stop!': Pope Francis urges to stop Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars

Pope Francis has called for an end to the Hamas-Israel conflict, expressing concerns about its potential escalation.



During his customary Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square, Rome, he emphasised the destructive nature of war and pleaded, "Stop, Stop! Brothers, stop."



The conflict began when Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, resulting in over 1,400 deaths.

Israel's airstrikes, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, have killed more than 4,600 Palestinians, primarily civilians, and left densely populated areas in Gaza in ruins.