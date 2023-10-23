Ariana Grande puts on PDA with Ethan Slater after Dalton Gomez divorce

Ariana Grande, who recently completed her divorce from Dalton Gomez, appears to be done and dusted with her former marriage.

The singer was spotted on an intimate date night with her new love interest Ethan Slater on Saturday night.

According to TMZ, Ariana's new boyfriend has starred alongside her in the upcoming movie Wicked, and his only claim to fame is not from a TV show but a theatre version of the famed SpongeBob SquarePants.

The eyewitnesses revealed to the publication that the new couple in town was seen putting on a public display of affection (PDA). Ariana and Slater occupied a corner on a private table with their backs turned towards the others present in the MO Lounge within the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel in the heart of Manhattan.

It was told that the songstress appeared to be showing more affection at the restaurant as she was spotted leaving her seat to come directly by the actor's side and planted some smooches.

The couple appeared to be getting cosy and super flirty with each other. Ethan and Ariana spent almost two hours at the restaurant.

Ariana has just recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez without much drama.