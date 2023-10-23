Matthew Vaughn calls for 'quality over quantity' in superhero films

Filmmaker Mathew Vaughn, famously known for directing Kick-Ass and X-Men First Class, has recently shared his thoughts on superhero fatigue.

He expressed his candid thoughts, stating that superhero movies now feel more like video games because of their heavy reliance on CGI (computer-generated imagery).

According to Deadline, the director appeared in an interview with Screen Rant where he stated, "I believe DC is on the right track, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm; they have a strong potential for success."

He continued, "Hopefully, Kevin Feige will shift towards a 'less is more' approach, focusing on fewer films but ensuring they are of exceptional quality."

He hailed the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy duo consisting of Groot and Racoon, stating, "I still think that both the characters are fu**ing piece of geniuses."

He also expressed surprise over the unexpected performance of The Flash released earlier this year, adding that he really liked the movie and linked the poor performance at the box office to superhero fatigue.

He said, "What happened? And I don’t know whether that was superhero fatigue; you’ve just seen it done," adding, "I don’t think Muschietti got enough credit for what they pulled off.”