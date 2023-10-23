Pak vs Afg: Babar Azam opts to bat first after winning toss against Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shakes hand with Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi after the toss as the two sides clash today in Chennai. —PCB

CHENNAI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday chose to bat first after winning the toss against Afghanistan in the 22nd match of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The match is being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Saeed Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.

Pakistan, after four games, are fifth on the points table with two wins and as many losses.

After starting the tournament with remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament, Pakistan have had a few tough outings.

After winning the toss today, the Pakistan skipper shared that they have made one change as Shadab Khan has been included in the playing XI in place of Mohammad Nawaz who is suffering from fever.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the match is being played on pitch No 5, which had been used for the India vs Australia game.

"It's a black-soil surface - and not the mix of red and black - so Afghanistan have understandably packed their side with four spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad."

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

More to follow....