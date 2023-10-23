 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Sports Desk

Pak vs Afg: Babar Azam opts to bat first after winning toss against Afghanistan

Sports Desk

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shakes hand with Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi after the toss as the two sides clash today in Chennai. —PCB
CHENNAI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday chose to bat first after winning the toss against Afghanistan in the 22nd match of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The match is being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium where in 1997, flamboyant left-handed opener Saeed Anwar hit a monumental 194 against India.

Pakistan, after four games, are fifth on the points table with two wins and as many losses.

After starting the tournament with remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament, Pakistan have had a few tough outings.

After winning the toss today, the Pakistan skipper shared that they have made one change as Shadab Khan has been included in the playing XI in place of Mohammad Nawaz who is suffering from fever.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the match is being played on pitch No 5, which had been used for the India vs Australia game. 

"It's a black-soil surface - and not the mix of red and black - so Afghanistan have understandably packed their side with four spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad."

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

More to follow....

WATCH: Babar Azam fans in India hope for Pakistan’s victory against Afghanistan

ICC World Cup 2023: Under-fire Pakistan take on Afghanistan today

The story behind Pakistan cricket team's mural outside Chennai stadium

World Cup 2023: Unbeaten India thump New Zealand by 4 wickets

WATCH: Pakistan's Arslan Ash wins 'Uprising Korea 2023' Tekken tournament video

World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman likely to miss match against Afghanistan

Afghanistan head coach urges 'team efforts' in World Cup face-off with Pakistan

Eng vs SA: Proteas thrash defending champions England in World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka triumph over Netherlands to secure maiden World Cup 2023 win

Shahid Afridi lauds Shaheen's performance, expects Babar to rise up to occasion

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi close to breaking another record

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam blames poor bowling, fielding for Australia loss

