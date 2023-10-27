WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen

War of words took place during the seventh over of the match which is a must win for Pakistan if they wish to reach the last four

The duo exchanged words after Rizwan hit Jansen for a four on the fifth delivery of the over. — Sky Sports Screengrab

Following the dismissal of both openers, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, soon after coming onto the pitch, got involved in a verbal spat with South Africa’s lanky pacer Marco Jansen during the ICC World Cup 2023 match between the two sides on Friday in Chennai.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in their World Cup match against in-form South Africa.



Pakistan have lost three matches in succession after winning their first two. They were forced to leave out fast bowler Hasan Ali who has a fever.

He is replaced by Mohammad Wasim while spinner Mohammad Nawaz comes in for Usama Mir in a like-for-like change.

South Africa are in a strong position with four wins in five games.

Their captain Temba Bavuma is back after missing the last two games with a gastric problem.

Opener Reeza Hendricks has made way in one of three changes to the side that defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada, who has a back injury, and Lizaad Williams are replaced by leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi