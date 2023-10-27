 
menu
sports
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
AFP

Pak vs SA: Pakistan's Rizwan completes 2,000 ODI runs

Rizwan has been prolific in this World Cup with 302 runs before the South Africa match

By
AFP

Friday, October 27, 2023

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Pakistan v South Africa - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 27, 2023 Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan in action. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Pakistan v South Africa - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 27, 2023 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. — Reuters

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completed 2,000 one-day international runs in the World Cup game against South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

The 31-year-old reached the personal milestone when he opened his account with a boundary off fast bowler Marco Jansen after Pakistan opted to bat at the Chidambaram Stadium.

Rizwan has been prolific in this World Cup with 302 runs before the South Africa match.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock heads the batting list with 407 runs ahead of Friday's game.

The Indian duo of Virat Kohli (354) and Rohit Sharma (311) are second and fourth respectively while Australia's David Warner sits third with 332 runs in five matches.

More From Sports:

Here's how Pakistan can still keep World Cup 2023 dream alive

Here's how Pakistan can still keep World Cup 2023 dream alive
Pak vs SA: South Africa push struggling Pakistan closer to World Cup exit

Pak vs SA: South Africa push struggling Pakistan closer to World Cup exit
PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win video

PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win
Pak vs SA: A look into Babar Azam's 'woeful' stats in World Cup 2023 so far

Pak vs SA: A look into Babar Azam's 'woeful' stats in World Cup 2023 so far
WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen video

WATCH: Here is what happened between Rizwan and Marco Jansen
Pak vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI

Pak vs SA: Pakistan make two changes in playing XI
Writing on the wall for Babar Azam?

Writing on the wall for Babar Azam?
Pak vs SA: Latest Chennai weather report

Pak vs SA: Latest Chennai weather report
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England with big win

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England with big win
Pakistan capable of posing 'serious threat' to South Africa, says Proteas skipper

Pakistan capable of posing 'serious threat' to South Africa, says Proteas skipper
World Cup: Pakistan's Hasan Ali ruled out of must-win South Africa clash

World Cup: Pakistan's Hasan Ali ruled out of must-win South Africa clash
Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Karachi Whites to fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title

Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Karachi Whites to fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title