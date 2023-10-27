 
Friday, October 27, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet welcomed their child on Thursday

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton on Friday revealed the name and sex of his child.

Taking to Instagram, James shared multiple pictures and wrote, "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 

We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke Hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS.



