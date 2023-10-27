King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles's family takes part in TikTok viral 'Roman Empire' trend

The British royal family's social media accounts on Friday shared pictures and details of The Duke of Gloucester's latest royal engagement with a caption that left people smiling.

"Talking of the Roman Empire..." the caption began as it went on to explain that the Duke opened a new formal Roman garden outside the reconstructed Roman villa at Butser Ancient Farm in East Hampshire.

Social media users are convinced that the caption referred to a viral trend involving "Roman Empire" memes.

The viral TikTok trend which originally started on Instagram last year mocks men who develop a fascination with historical figures and battlefields.

According to KnowYourMeme, this TikTok trend originated on Instagram. Swedish influencer Saskia Cort went viral in 2022 after telling her followers to ask their male partners the big question: How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

