Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Matthew Perry opened up about his feelings for Jennifer Lawrence and how he asked her on a date

Does Matthew Perry Jennifer Aniston ever dated?

Jennifer Aniston has yet to react publicly to the shocking death of her co-star Matthew Perry. The latter had a strong crush on his fellow star, but she reportedly rejected him.

Sharing his failed attempts to impress The Morning Show star in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the late actor wrote, “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way.”

However, the 54, did not back down from winning her approval as he asked the L.A native on a date.

But, to the heartbreak of Matthew, Jennifer reportedly turned down the offer and instead proposed they should remain friends.

"[We] can't be friends," the award-winning actor responded.

However, the 17 Again star shared that his one-sided love for Jennifer subdued following the massive reception of his NBC hit sitcom.

Not to mention, Jennifer’s relationship with Brad Pitt also helped Matthew to move on.

He penned he had "long since gotten over" Jennifer by the time she started dating Brad Pitt in 1998 and was able to speak to her "without it being awkward."

