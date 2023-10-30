 
menu
pakistan
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Asim was suffering from severe depression,’ says Tariq Jamil's elder son

Yousaf Jamil rejects “negative reports” regarding his younger brother’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 30, 2023

  • Asim's illness worsened in last six months: Yousaf Jamil.
  • Says his late brother was alone at home when he committed suicide.
  • Asim did not have enmity nor did anyone attack him: brother.

Yousaf Jamil, the elder brother of Maulana Tariq Jamil, has rejected the “negative” reports surrounding Asim’s death saying he died by suicide and did not have enmity with anyone,

The religious scholar’s son committed suicide at his residence in Talamba, their native town in Punjab, the police had said following an initial investigation of the incident on Sunday.

Yousaf, in a video message on Monday, said Asim was suffering from severe depression since childhood and his illness worsened in the last six months.

He said his younger brother was undergoing Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) for his illness.

“[But] giving an electric shock to him [Asim Jamil] did not help,” he added.

Yesterday, Yousaf said his late brother was alone at home and he shot himself with a security guard’s weapon as he “could not bear the pain and suffering”.

Yousaf said his bother did not have enmity with anyone nor did anyone attack him.

“It was his destiny and we are satisfied with this decision of Allah,” he added.

According to Multan’s Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, “The DPO [district police officer] has seen a CCTV footage that shows Asim Jamil committing suicide.”

He was of the view that Asim shot himself in the chest. The police officer also said that they were sending the footage for forensic analysis.

RPO Chaudhry further said that Asim was a psychiatric patient and had been under medication for many years. He took his own life with a 30-bore pistol, the RPO said, adding, “Asim asked his domestic help — Imran — to bring the pistol”.

Giving details of the tragedy, the police officer said that when Asim turned the muzzle of the gun towards his chest, the domestic help asked him not to do so.

“He married a girl of his choice but they later divorced,” the RPO added.

Earlier, the noted religious scholar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced the death of his son, saying: “My son Asim Jamil passed away in Tulamba [Khanewal, Punjab] today.”

More From Pakistan:

Parliament’s space ‘strangulated’ after May 9 events: Farhatullah Babar

Parliament’s space ‘strangulated’ after May 9 events: Farhatullah Babar
PMA advises govt to 'refrain' from appointing military officials at public hospitals

PMA advises govt to 'refrain' from appointing military officials at public hospitals
No favourites, in contact with all political parties: caretaker interior minister

No favourites, in contact with all political parties: caretaker interior minister
Eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son commits ‘suicide’

Eminent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son commits ‘suicide’
PTI ex-parliamentarian Wajiha Qamar jumps ship, joins PML-N as elections loom closer

PTI ex-parliamentarian Wajiha Qamar jumps ship, joins PML-N as elections loom closer
Sindh govt to re-conduct MDCAT next month

Sindh govt to re-conduct MDCAT next month
Turkey's centenary: PM Kakar pays tribute to Turks on 100th Republic Day

Turkey's centenary: PM Kakar pays tribute to Turks on 100th Republic Day
Interim govt, army chief working on getting foreign investment in Pakistan: president

Interim govt, army chief working on getting foreign investment in Pakistan: president
ECP gets over 1,300 objections on preliminary delimitation of constituencies

ECP gets over 1,300 objections on preliminary delimitation of constituencies
PPP hits out at Nawaz Sharif for cashing in on 'relief'

PPP hits out at Nawaz Sharif for cashing in on 'relief'
PTI to make contacts with political parties from next week as Pakistan moves towards elections

PTI to make contacts with political parties from next week as Pakistan moves towards elections
Geo News reporter, cameraman shot at in Kohat

Geo News reporter, cameraman shot at in Kohat