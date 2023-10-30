 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq resigns after 'clash of interest' allegations

"People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided to resign," Inzamam says

Monday, October 30, 2023

Pakistan cricket teams Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq. — ICC
Pakistan cricket team's Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq Monday resigned from his post amid the World Cup 2023 after "clash of interest" allegations were levelled against him, the board confirmed.

"People speak without research. Questions were raised on me so I decided that it was better I resign," Inzamam said in a statement according to Geo News.

Geo News reporter Sohail Imran said a players' management company has been registered with the PCB, in which Inzamam is also reportedly a partner. 

"Several top players are associated with this company, namely Mohammad Rizwan (who is also a partner) and Babar Azam," the reporter noted.

He said this is the reason why questions were raised that the chief selector is a partner of a company that is involved in getting contracts for the players.

The development comes as the Pakistan team, on the verge of an exit from the World Cup in India, is already facing criticism and the board is also involved in a controversy after the PCB head leaked skipper Babar Azam's private conversation with a top board official.

In the statement, Inzamam — who was appointed to the post in August — mentioned that he was available if the cricket board would initiate an investigation.

"People are making statements without research. I told the PCB to do their research. I have no relation with the player-agent company," he clarified.

More to follow.. 

