Monday, October 30, 2023
World Cup: Pakistan expected to make changes in Playing XI for Bangladesh clash

Shadab Khan's participation in crucial Bangladesh unlikely

Pakistans captain Babar Azam (left) attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Bangladesh. — AFP
KOLKATA: The Pakistani cricket team's management is considering making three changes to the Playing XI for the Men In Green's clash against Bangladesh — set to take place take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The key development causing a buzz in the cricketing world is the uncertainty surrounding the participation of all-rounder Shadab Khan. As of now, the 25-year-old playing the match remains in doubt, with the final decision contingent on further assessment scheduled for the morning.

During the practice session today, Shadab Khan didn't bowl. As per sources, he is not in the best of health and is currently not feeling 100% fit.

Shadab hit his head on the ground during the first over of the second innings in the 26th match of the competition against South Africa.

All-rounder was taken to the local hospital during the match for a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan to find out the extent of his injury.

In his place, it is expected that Usamir Mir will play.

Fakhar Zaman is a prime candidate to replace Imam-ul-Haq, potentially adding a new dynamic to the opening partnership.

Furthermore, Salman Ali Agha might take Mohammad Nawaz's place in the final XI.

Remember, the Men in Green has lost four straight games this World Cup after winning the first two games.

To make a case for a final four spot, Pakistan has to win the remaining three games and hope that other match results go in their favour.

Pakistan's likely XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

