Bollywood music keeping players upbeat in WBBL season 9

Bollywood music is playing a unique role in bringing players together in the Weber Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which is not only witnessing top-notch cricket but is also becoming a melting pot of cultures.



In a recent candid conversation, Indian cricket star Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapattu revealed how the universal appeal of Bollywood tunes is creating a harmonious atmosphere in the league.

Kaur, who is enjoying her second stint with the Melbourne Renegades, shared her experience with the team, emphasising the special bond that exists among the players. To keep the dressing room vibrant and upbeat, she has taken up the unique responsibility of bringing a daily dose of Indian songs to the table.

"Everyone in the Renegades squad enjoys Indian music, and they're always eager to listen to my playlist," Kaur said. Her enthusiasm for Bollywood music has become a unifying force within the team.

Atapattu, not just a seasoned cricket professional but also a fan of Hindi songs, was quick to chime in. "I like Hindi songs too. In fact, my Sri Lankan teammates regularly follow Indian music. It's a shared passion that keeps us connected on and off the field."

As the candid conversation transitioned to the standard and quality of cricket in the WBBL, both Kaur and Atapattu expressed their admiration for the aspiring local talent.

"I believe WBBL and the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) are the two most competitive women's cricket leagues in the world," Atapattu stated. "What gives WBBL the edge is the skills and diversity of local talent that add a unique dimension to the league."

Kaur echoed this sentiment, adding, "WBBL has many positives, but the best among them is the approach of the local players in these franchises towards the game. Their dedication and hard work have made the league truly remarkable."

The rise of local talent in the WBBL has undoubtedly contributed to its reputation as one of the most competitive women's cricket leagues globally. As Bollywood music creates a sense of unity among players from diverse backgrounds, the league continues to grow and evolve as a hub for emerging talents.