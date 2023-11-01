 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

North West reveals her style icon, and it isn’t mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has big plans for SKIMS and dad Kanye West's brand Yeezy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Kim Kardashians daughter North West has big plans for SKIMS and dad Kanye Wests brand Yeezy
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has big plans for SKIMS and dad Kanye West's brand Yeezy 

In a recent interview with i-D magazine, 10-year-old North West revealed her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in the fashion industry.

The young fashionista graces the cover of the fashion glossy, showcasing her own clothing and accessories.

When asked about her future career plans, North confidently expressed her desire to own Yeezy and Skims, her parents' billion-dollar fashion brands.

“One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” said North.

Having already modeled for Skims campaigns and frequently seen wearing her father's Yeezy designs, it seems natural for her to envision herself at the helm of these iconic labels. She even made a memorable performance at her father's Paris Fashion Week show last year.

During the interview, North also shared her most prized fashion possession, a vintage velvet jacket previously owned by Michael Jackson, which her mother gifted her for Christmas in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, North humbly acknowledged that her younger sister, Chicago, puts on a better fashion show in her own closet.

When it comes to style inspiration, North confidently declared herself as her own style icon.

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson blasts over-priced skincare myths

Scarlett Johansson blasts over-priced skincare myths
TXT Soobin breaks silence on his 'secret' role model

TXT Soobin breaks silence on his 'secret' role model
Kanye West's new music gets thumbs-up from J. Prince

Kanye West's new music gets thumbs-up from J. Prince
King Charles’ on UK’s ‘abhorrent acts of violence’ against Kenyans

King Charles’ on UK’s ‘abhorrent acts of violence’ against Kenyans
How Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry romantic feelings?

How Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry romantic feelings?
Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum confirm engagement with latest stunt?

Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum confirm engagement with latest stunt?
King Charles likely to lose more territory after foreign visit

King Charles likely to lose more territory after foreign visit

Meghan Markle to attend Matthew Perry's funeral?

Meghan Markle to attend Matthew Perry's funeral?
David Beckham Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Footballer Bobby Charlton

David Beckham Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Footballer Bobby Charlton
Joe Jonas takes daughters for a stroll in fairytale carriage

Joe Jonas takes daughters for a stroll in fairytale carriage

Jungkook makes history, breaks Miley Cyrus’ record with ‘Seven’

Jungkook makes history, breaks Miley Cyrus’ record with ‘Seven’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s son Saint flips off the paparazzi again

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s son Saint flips off the paparazzi again