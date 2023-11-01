North West reveals her style icon, and it isn’t mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has big plans for SKIMS and dad Kanye West's brand Yeezy

In a recent interview with i-D magazine, 10-year-old North West revealed her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in the fashion industry.

The young fashionista graces the cover of the fashion glossy, showcasing her own clothing and accessories.

When asked about her future career plans, North confidently expressed her desire to own Yeezy and Skims, her parents' billion-dollar fashion brands.

“One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner,” said North.

Having already modeled for Skims campaigns and frequently seen wearing her father's Yeezy designs, it seems natural for her to envision herself at the helm of these iconic labels. She even made a memorable performance at her father's Paris Fashion Week show last year.

During the interview, North also shared her most prized fashion possession, a vintage velvet jacket previously owned by Michael Jackson, which her mother gifted her for Christmas in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, North humbly acknowledged that her younger sister, Chicago, puts on a better fashion show in her own closet.

When it comes to style inspiration, North confidently declared herself as her own style icon.