Kim Kardashian's kids North, Saint make thousands with 'Pawesome' voices

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children, North and Saint, shine in 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children, North and Saint West, have made quite the splash in the world of cinema.

The dynamic duo lent their voices to the beloved Paw Patrol franchise in its latest installment, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and it turns out, no pup is too small when it comes to earning their keep in Hollywood.

Legal documents obtained by The Blast reveal that young North, 10, who took on the role of Mini, a spirited Pomeranian pup in the film, was compensated a staggering $20,000 for her participation in four recording sessions.



Saint, her younger brother, took on the role of Meteor Max, and he earned a cool $10,000 for his contribution during two recording sessions.

Moreover, fans of the famous family will be pleased to hear that behind-the-scenes footage of North's recording sessions was captured and will be used for promotional purposes, offering a glimpse into the making of this animated adventure.

In a heartwarming gesture, Kim Kardashian, the iconic entrepreneur and reality TV star, signed her son Saint's contract on his behalf, given his tender age.

While the compensation details for Kim Kardashian's reprised role as poodle Delores in the sequel remain undisclosed, it is evident that the Kardashian-West family has left an indelible mark on the Paw Patrol universe.

The Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Marsai Martin, McKenna Grace, Serena Williams, Chris Rock, and many more.