King Charles sweet gesture to Kate fails to stop attacks against Camilla

Some people believe King Charles tried to tone down differences among his family members

Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles' speech at the State Banquet in Kenya.



Highlighting Kenya's ties to the United Kingdom, the King said, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

Charles said Kenya had "long held such special meaning for my family" and spoke of his mother´s "particular affection" for the country and its people.

Kenya is where Queen Elizabeth II -- then a Princess -- learned in 1952 of the death of her father, King George VI, marking the start of her historic 70-year reign.

Charles has previously made three official visits and this week´s tour is being staged 40 years since his mother´s state visit in November 1983.

The monarch's sweet gesture to his "beloved daughter-in-law" failed to stop William and Kate's fans from taunting his wife, Queen Camilla.

The Queen was trolled after a picture of her sitting inside a car while her husband paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi went viral.

Kate and William's fans drew comparisons between Camilla and Diana and said the mother of Harry and William loved to be around people without any discrimination while the Queen tended to keep a distance from people of color.