WhatsApp Beta introduces option to 'pin' messages in chats, groups

Feature comes with multiple time durations to pin messages for a minimum of 24 hours, and a maximum limit of 30-day period

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 — Reuters/File

In its bid to further improve user experience, WhatsApp has introduced a new update via its test flight beta program allowing the users to pin messages in chats and groups.

The new option will enhance the user experience for the Meta-owned platform as it will make it easy to find selected messages in clustered chats by allowing users to pin messages at the top of the chats, said WABeta info.

The ability to pin messages will be available for both individual and group chats and one can access it by simply selecting the desired message after which an option pops up asking the user for the duration for which the message needs to be pinned.

The feature allows users to pin desired messages for 24 hours, seven days and 30 days.

Am screenshot showing the option to pin messages on WhatsApp. — WABetainfo

This new feature is already available on the TestFlight app and now the Meta-owned platform is introducing it for iOS users as well.

Despite some users being able to experience this option by downloading the app's latest version from the App Store. However, it will take time for the masses to be able to utilise this new feature.

For now, the option is limited and available to a handful of beta testers who have installed the latest version of the platform from the TestFlight app.

In terms of practicality, the feature will especially come in handy in group chats where it might be used to make announcements allowing the members to easily access important updates and messages that are pinned.