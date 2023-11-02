 
menu
pakistan
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Asif Mehmood Butt

Executive officers likely to perform elections duties instead of judicial staff

ECP did not get any response from judiciary on appointment of staff as ROs, DROs, say sources

By
Asif Mehmood Butt

Thursday, November 02, 2023

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP
An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

  • S&GAD Punjab has started compiling lists of 300 officers.
  • ECP had written to CJs of Lahore, Peshawar high courts on April 30.
  • Executives posting for elections not new phenomenon: Dilshad.

LAHORE: Due to a lack of response from judiciary, district returning officers are likely to be deputed from the executive to perform election duties, The News reported on Thursday.

The development follows after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not get any response from the judiciary for the appointment of judicial officers to supervise the upcoming polls expected to be held in last week of January next year, sources told the publication.

In this context, the S&GAD Punjab and its services wing have started compiling lists of 300 BPS 17 to BPS-20 officers, the sources said.

The S&GAD list excludes those officers serving with respective Chief Minister Secretariat, Governor’s House and administrative positions.

According to the sources, the ECP had written to the chief justices of Lahore and Peshawar High courts on April 30 to nominate judicial staff as returning and district returning officers (ROs, DROs) for supervising provincial elections in Punjab and KP. But the commission did not get any response.

If the commission, they said, does not get any reply in the next two to three days, the lists of executives will be sent to the ECP for deputing them as ROs for holding elections on 297 Punjab Assembly seats and 141 National Assembly seats.

Besides, the executive officers will also be tasked as district returning officers in 42 districts of Punjab. Later, after their scrutiny, the ECP will depute them.

When former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad was contacted, he said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja had written several times to the chief justices but he was informed that “judicial officers are engaged”. The ECP is still waiting for a reply from the judiciary, he said and added if the commission does not get any response, it will depute executives as returning and district returning officers.

Dilshad said the posting of executives for supervising elections is not a new phenomenon.

They conducted elections from 1977 to 1985. It changed after former premier Benazir Bhutto and former president Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari demanded the then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan to depute returning and district returning officers from the judiciary.

Since 1988, elections have been held under the supervision of the judiciary.

More From Pakistan:

PPP open to alliance with PTI against PML-N in Punjab

PPP open to alliance with PTI against PML-N in Punjab
In meeting with COAS Munir, Azerbaijan top leaders vow to take military ties to new level

In meeting with COAS Munir, Azerbaijan top leaders vow to take military ties to new level
Banarasi Brocade: From Kashi to Karachi, how weavers loom silk fantasies with silver, gold

Banarasi Brocade: From Kashi to Karachi, how weavers loom silk fantasies with silver, gold
Politicos move Supreme Court after govt sends illegal foreigners packing

Politicos move Supreme Court after govt sends illegal foreigners packing
Six terrorists killed in Zhob operation

Six terrorists killed in Zhob operation
Crackdown begins against illegal migrants as deadline to leave Pakistan expires

Crackdown begins against illegal migrants as deadline to leave Pakistan expires
LHC judge orders govt to impose smog emergency in Lahore immediately

LHC judge orders govt to impose smog emergency in Lahore immediately
Hundreds attend funeral prayer of murdered Pakistani-American doctor in Houston

Hundreds attend funeral prayer of murdered Pakistani-American doctor in Houston
SC rejects govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in

SC rejects govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in
Shakeel Masud, Mir Ibrahim Rahman elected as PBA chairman and senior vice-chairman

Shakeel Masud, Mir Ibrahim Rahman elected as PBA chairman and senior vice-chairman

Sindh approves Rs4.5bn for repatriation of illegal foreigners

Sindh approves Rs4.5bn for repatriation of illegal foreigners
Relief given to Nawaz Sharif due to NAB's refusal to arrest him: IHC

Relief given to Nawaz Sharif due to NAB's refusal to arrest him: IHC