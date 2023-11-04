 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Martin Scorsese applauds Brendan Fraser's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' performance

Killers of the Flower Moon is a movie covering the chronicles of the Osage Reign of Terror in the 1920s

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Martin Scorsese applauds Brendan Fraser's Killers of the Flower Moon performance

Martin Scorsese's film Killer of the Flower Moon was released on October 18, 2023, and opened at the box office with only $44 million worldwide, thus appearing to be yet another big-budget flop in 2023.

Brendan Fraser faces criticism 

Actor Brendan Fraser, who stars in the movie as an attorney, W.S Hamilton, for Robert De Niro's character William Hale in the court, came under backlash from netizens who described his character as too exaggerated or over the top.

Martin Scorsese defends Fraser's acting in the movie

According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie director has come in support of the recently Oscar-winning actor's performance. Scorsese hailed Brendan's performance and delivery of the character by declaring it "Perfect".

The veteran Hollywood filmmaker adds that he has admired Brendan's work over the years, adding, "The actor came in for a couple of weeks of the picture, and we had a really good time."

Scorsese went on to explain one particular that he really enjoyed when the lawyer talks to Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the movie and says, "They are putting a noose around your neck. He is saving you, dumb boy."

He added, "Brendan is a wonderful actor, and he was just great to work with."

Killers of the Flower Moon is a movie covering the chronicles of the Osage Reign of Terror in the 1920s. 

