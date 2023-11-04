 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift proves to be lucky charm of Travis Kelce in NFL?

Travis Kelce's stats shot up whenever Taylor Swift attended his NFL matches

Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce is the NFL's top tight end. But, interestingly, when, at times, Taylor Swift was in the arena, his game stats shot up.

Jokingly alluding to the possibility, the 33-year-old said, "When I mention — or everyone knows — she's at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down," he noted at the press conference.

He hilariously continued, "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

This apparent lucky charm was also noticed by the NFL broadcasters, who opined that the Chiefs' player performed better when the Grammy winner was in the stands.

Take, for example, With Carolina crooner in the crowd, Travis scooped up 99 yards per game, contrary to 46.5 when she was absent.

Another glaring example would be the Chiefs' face-off against the Denver Broncos, where the latter thrashed them on October 29. Taylor skipped that match.

Raising the much-talked perception, Jason Kelce asked his brother about this in their New Heights podcast.

"Taylor was in attendance, and it's turning out it was good she was in attendance because they put your stats up — when she's at the game when she is not at the game. I don't know if you're aware of this."

"How could I not be aware of this? Travis responded. "Left to his own devices.' Well put."

