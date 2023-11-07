Megan Fox wrote a poetry collection named 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' and talked about her 'private thoughts and love life'

Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Megan Fox recently opened up about her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and the alleged miscarriage she had.

In her first attempt to write poetry, the 37-year-old actress gave a look inside her private thoughts and hopeless romantic side in a collection titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Megan didn’t mention names of her past lovers but some of the poems seem to be inspired by MGK whom she got linked with in May 2020.

Several times in the book, she talks about a “32-year-old narcissist” who is her “true love, twin flame” pretending to have good intentions.

According to Page Six, one of the poems named A beautiful boy is a deadly drug seems like a reflection of her Instagram caption back in August 2020 when she called the Bad Things singer an “achingly beautiful boy.”

MGK proposed to Megan in January 2022, however, they sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 after the Jennifer’s Body star deleted the 33-year-old singer’s pictures from her Instagram.

She also deactivated her Instagram temporarily, but the couple reportedly reconciled and have been going strong ever since.

Moreover, in the last two poems of the collection, Megan talked about grief over a miscarriage. “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” wrote the author.

MGK fueled the speculation when he performed the pop-punk ballad at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“I wrote this song for my wife … this is for our unborn child,” he had said which sent fans into a frenzy that the rumors of miscarriage were seemingly true.