Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement

Royal expert Angela Levin said, “Who are you most likely to believe?"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her views after the Duke’s spokesperson denied the claims Harry snubbed an invite to King Charles’ birthday.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter and shared a photo of King Charles with Prince Harry, saying “Prince Harry’s spokesperson has denied he snubbed an invite to King Charles’ birthday."

“In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Reacting to it, Angela said, “Who are you most likely to believe? The Sunday Times respected royal editor @royalnikkhah or one of Harry or Meghan's unnamed spokesperson?”

Earlier, the Sunday Times had reported that Prince Harry had rejected invitation to King Charles birthday bash after the monarch invited him.

However, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson rejected the report saying they were not ever contacted about the celebrations in the first place.

The spokesperson said, “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

