Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request

File Footage

British rock band Coldplay won hearts after a concert-goer requested a special song for her late husband.



During their Music of The Spheres world tour, the British rock band was performing in Tokyo where Chris Martin spotted a special poster after he finished off his set for Hymn for The Weekend.

The sign, being held up by a mother and her son, read: “Can you play Everglow?” The crowd roared as the song is not a part of the band’s set list for this tour.

Chris called the duo on stage and escorted them towards his piano. He took their sign to read the full message to the audience which originally said: "Can you play Everglow for my husband in heaven?"

The 46-year-old replied: "Yes I can and we will," which made the two fans sob as the attendees cheered and applauded.

Before singing, Chris explained the meaning of the song saying that it's about a person leaving his “human form” and staying with you forever “as a feeling" in your heart, “They’re around you and they protect you and they love you. So this is a good choice, I think."

Besides the heart-warming gesture, the band has also been garnering a lot of praise for their visually pleasing sets and environment-friendly initiatives.