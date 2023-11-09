The potential dangers of the upcoming memoir Endgame have just been brought to light

Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’

Prince Harry’s biographer for Endgame has sparked fears of many ‘potential dangers’ being afoot.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during her candid piece for News.com.au.

She started off the conversation by referencing the dangers being presented by Prince Harry’s piece for News.com.au.



In it she said, “With Endgame looking likely to revive some of the most damaging allegations made about the royal family in modern history.”

It also poses the risk of “raising some fresh, bruising claims of its own.”

This comes amid reports that the Palace is “preparing to do any necessary ‘rebutting’, with the added cherry of this invited/not inhibited butting of heads”.

All in all, “all indications point to stormy seas ahead,” Ms Elser also added.

Before concluding she also added, “You and I, we’ve been here before: Father versus son, brother versus brother, Buckingham Palace versus Montecito, Bucks Fizz versus Buddha Bowls. But if there is one thing we have learned in this herky-jerky journey of truth and torn necklaces and todgers, it is that trans-Atlantic relations can always get worse. Much worse.”