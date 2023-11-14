 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce recently made a run to theatres while Taylor Swift is on her Argentina tour

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

File Footage

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce recently made a run to the a small theatre to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

A Swiftie named Dannielle Sparks revealed the football mom’s presence in the cinema and shared the story behind their sweet encounter.

Sharing a picture she clicked with Donna, the TikTok user explained that she noticed her while entering the cinema at the very beginning of the movie. 

“I was like, ‘Wow, I never seen someone be such a close doppelganger to Travis Kelce's mother’ - you see where this is going," she recalled.

Dannielle added that she bumped into the 71-year-old NFL mom in the bathroom after the film ended, and asked her pal: “Has anyone ever told her she looks just like Travis Kelce's mother?”

To which, Donna replied directly by saying: “Oh yeah, I am, but I'm just a mom,”

The Swiftie claimed it to be the “the greatest moment of her life” when Donna agreed to take a selfie with her, “She’s the sweetest human ever. It was Travis Kelce's mother, in the theater with us the whole time and no one even knew.”

The encounter comes after Travis recently attended Taylor’s concert in Buenos Aires alongside her father Scott Swift where she also gave him a romantic shoutout by changing the lyrics of her hit track Karma

