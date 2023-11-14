Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton occupies a very significant place in King Charles heart and in many ways, the future queen’s support will be the greatest present the monarch could ever receive.



Prince William’s sweetheart and her father-in-law King Charles have enjoyed a warm relationship for many years.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine, “Happily, King Charles seems fighting fit and is staying as active as ever. However, there’s no getting away from the fact that Kate is a heartbeat away from being our next Queen, and, as such, she is of crucial importance to the future of the monarchy."

Jennie Bold also pointed out at a major family challenge, apparently an important for the future of monarchy, which bring Kate Middleton even further into the spotlight.

The royal expert claims King Charles probably held out hopes that Kate might be an intermediary in the rift between William and Harry - after all, Harry once described her as ‘the sister he never had.’

She further said the monarch’s biggest hope would be to have both his sons William and Harry, and daughters-in-law at his side, adding that as that is clearly not going to happen in the foreseeable future, it makes the future queen such an important member of the King’s inner circle and such a lynchpin in the institution of monarchy.