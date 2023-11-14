Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?

Bianca Censori flew home to Australia after her friends kept warning her against Kanye West's controlling ways

After Bianca Censori jetted off to Australia amid a reported rift with Kanye West, it’s a possibility that she fled to meet a special someone.

Before marrying the rapper, the architect dated a Melbourne businessman named Nick Forgaine with whom she still remains in contact.

The 28-year-old ex-lover, who owns a café and a factory in the Down Under, was reportedly Bianca’s first love. They met in 2007 as a couple of 14-year-olds but didn’t get romantically involved until 2014.

In a previous interview with Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa, Nick recalled the reason behind their split in 2020.

“Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this. One time we traveled to America and she told me she would live there one day,” he added that nonetheless, they always remained supportive of each other.

The quotes resurfaced after Daily Mail reported that Bianca gave in to her friends’ warnings against Kanye’s "controlling ways" and flew home last week to see her parents Leo and Alexandra and sister Angeline.