'Cancelled' Kanye West still has one 'popular' controversial friend?

The industry shunned Kanye West last year, but a mega-popular controversial leader recently boosted him

As Kanye West is preparing to make his return to the music world following the antisemitism controversy where he lost many A-list friends and brands. He still, apparently, has one person boosting him: Donald Trump.



The bromance comes after the ex-president slammed the ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl's book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, where he revealed the 77-year-old asked the Chicago rapstar's ex-Kim Kardashian to arrange a "football stars" visit at the White House, in return to his help in the reality star's prison reform activism.

He "demanded a straight-up quid pro quo," saying he'd grant the commutations if Kardashian "leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House."

In response, the 43-year-old tried to contact several players, "seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences."

However, reportedly, all athlete stars declined the invite, "In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him," the reporter shared.

After the appearance damning claims, the mega-popular controversial leader responded to them with his typical fury on Truth Social.

Calling the story "Fake News" and Kim "the World's most overrated celebrity" — would be "the last person" he'd ask to get football players to visit the White House. "I've had many teams, from all sports and leagues, in the White House," he claimed.

Not to mention, Trump linked his favour to The Kardashian star because of her ex-husband Kanye.

Adding, he "did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now."