Netflix 'The Crown' dramatizes Queen Elizabeth 'poorly' on Diana's death

A royal expert expressed concerns over how 'The Crown' coined Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Princess Diana’s death

A royal expert recently shared insights on how The Crown coined Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Princess Diana’s death.



The expertise comes after Netflix released season six of the Royal drama which sheds light on the timeline of Diana's death in the first four episodes.

Episode 3, titled Dis-Moi-Oui, delves into her relationship with Dodi Fayed and the fatal car crash that killed them in Paris.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kate Nicholl discussed the scenes featuring Diana as a ghost and stated, "I didn't find it as creepy as some people have said it is. I think it's actually a moment for reconciliation, reckoning, peace and a sense of closure."

However, she did raise concerns about the dramatized version of Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, in the aftermath of Diana's death.

“As brilliant as Imelda is, she comes across as lacking any empathy and any emotion. I mean, she doesn't even shed a tear when she's told. And I think that's unlikely, and I think it's an unfair portrayal of the queen, because I think the queen would have shown emotion,” she claimed.

Moreover, Kate emphasized that the late monarch was “a human being, a mother and a grandmother” who was deeply worried about William and Harry’s future.

Addressing The Crown's use of creative license, the expert also questioned if the actual royal family would watch the season, given the sensitive portrayal of the tragic demise.