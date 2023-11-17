 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

'Walking Dead' star Steven Yeun to play THIS superhero in MCU

‘Walking Dead’ star Steven Yeun will play the superhero with the power of 'a million suns' in MCU's next movie

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

‘Walking Dead’ star Steven Yeun will play the superhero with the power of a million suns in MCUs next movie
‘Walking Dead’ star Steven Yeun will play the superhero with the power of 'a million suns' in MCU's next movie

Fans of The Walking Dead were shocked recently to learn that star Steven Yeun, known for his beloved portrayal of Glenn Rhee, has landed a high profile superhero role.

According to creator Robert Kirkman, Yeun will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic character The Sentry. 

“My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” said Kirkman.

The Sentry, whose real name is Robert Reynolds, first debuted in comics over 20 years ago. He possesses incredible powers on par with Superman but also struggles with mental health issues and an evil alternate personality known as The Void.

In the comics, Reynolds had previously erased all memory of his exploits as The Sentry from the minds of the public and heroes alike.

Kirkman shared that he had been in contact with Yeun about this new role. Apparently, Yeun had recently visited the costume department to begin fitting for his look as The Sentry. Fans of Yeun's previous superhero role as Invincible will note that both characters share the same classic color scheme of yellow and blue.

Kirkman said: “Yeah, he called me and he said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, 'Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'"

Yeun is set to make his MCU debut as The Sentry in 2025's Thunderbolts movie helmed by director Jake Schreier. The ensemble film will bring together a campy team of reformed villains and antiheroes to shake up the formulaic nature of past Marvel movies.

Yeun joins a star-studded cast including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, and Harrison Ford among others. 

