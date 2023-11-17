King Charles also recalled Prince William's proposal to Kate Middleton during his Kenya visit recently

Prince William broke engagement tradition when he proposed to Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked 13 years of their engagement on Thursday, November 16.



According to a report by Daily Express, the future king had broken a popular tradition when he proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010.

Recently, during his visit to Kenya, Prince William’s father King Charles also recalled his elder son’s proposal to Kate Middleton.

Recalling Kate and William’s 2010 engagement, King Charles said, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton on November 16, 2010 in Kenya and they have been married for 12 years.

However, William broke a popular tradition and opted against asking Kate’s father Michael Middleton for his daughter’s hand in marriage, as it was typically expected.

Later in an interview, Prince William had told journalist Tom Bradby that he did not ask Michael first - over fears of what he may say.

However, he said, "I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there."