Drake gives unexpected shoutout to Taylor Swift

In one of the songs from his new album Scary Hours 3, Drake acknowledged his competition with Taylor Swift

Drake's new track gives unexpected shoutout to Taylor Swift

Despite announcing a break from music, Drake surprised fans with the release of his new song which pays homage to Taylor Swift in his latest album Scary Hours 3.

The new set includes a song titled Red Button which features Drake expressing admiration for the Lover crooner.

In the song, he raps, "Taylor Swift the only n*** that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y'all, I treat you like you never made it."

This isn't the first time Drake has adjusted release dates because of his competition with the 33-year-old superstar.

Last year, his joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss was supposed to be released on October 28 but was postponed till November 4. Consequently, the delayed release surpassed Taylor's Midnights album, securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Scary Hours 3 follows Drake's recent album, For All the Dogs, released just a month ago.

The rapper teased the new EP on Instagram with a video captioned, "Scary Hours 3 Tonight at Midnight," hinting at the third installment of his Scary Hours series.



