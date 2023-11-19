Kate Middleton announced the exciting news as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK

Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has disclosed her Christmas plans amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to spend the annual festival in UK but have not been invited.



The future queen has revealed that she will once again host a Christmas carol service.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kate Middleton tweeted, “A very special Carol Service, coming soon.

“Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

She continued, “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

Kate Middleton’s latest announcement has delighted her fans.

Kate announced the exciting news amid reports Harry and Meghan are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK.

The royal couple’s friend told The Times: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”