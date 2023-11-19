Princess Charlene and Prince Albert also made their joint appearance at an exciting Christmas event on Saturday

Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours

Princess Charlene has continued to extend support to her husband Prince Albert of Monaco amid their rift rumours.



The mother-of-two showed her support to the Prince by celebrating Monaco's National Day together on Sunday.

According to a report by GB News, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene arrived at St Nicholas Cathedral for the Te Deum mass on Sunday morning.

Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie also joined the royal couple for the service.

Princess Charlene was a vision in red for the historic ceremony she marked with the Prince.

She wore a red beret, matched with a red coat, a red dress, red knee-length boots and sleek red gloves.

Earlier on Saturday, the royal couple also made their joint appearance at an exciting Christmas event.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the Red Cross Christmas Gifts Distribution at Monaco Palace and dismissed rumours of rift.

The Prince and Princess were all smiles as the royals took photographs together.

The couple has been married since 2011 and share two children eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, however, they have been the subject of rumours in recent months over their marriage.