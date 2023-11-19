 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her views over reports the royal couple is desperate to spend Christmas in the UK with royal family.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela tweeted, “Harry and Meghan's sudden alleged wish to go to Sandringham this Christmas doesn't make sense.”

The royal expert further said, “Do they want to put on a new front and then complain how unwelcome they felt with the Royals.

“Or are they desperate to be given a house, protection and gather more stories to sell.”

Earlier, there were reports the California-based royals are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK, however, they have not been invited as the "royals can't trust them."

The Times quoted a friend of Meghan and Harry as claiming, “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

