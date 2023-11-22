Kanye West was recently photographed without his wife Bianca Censori in Dubai amid split rumors

Kanye West fuels Bianca Censori split rumors with solo outing

Kanye West was recently photographed without his wife Bianca Censori in Dubai.

In the picture, the rapper could be seen dining alone in a Japanese restaurant as he continues holidays amid split rumors from his 28-year-old spouse.

Kanye has been under scrutiny due to concerns over his controlling behavior with Bianca, with whom he got married in December 2022.

The visual comes after the Australian architect’s friends and family reportedly urged her to consider her marriage with Kanye, leading to speculations about the couple taking a break as she returned to her home country earlier this month.

Moreover, sources revealed to US Sun that her family has never been supportive of Kanye and always expressed Bianca's decision to marry him.

The insider further disclosed that I Wonder hitmaker admitted the hiatus in his marriage.

"He said they've been taking a breather since mid-October, and his only focus right now is the music."

Kanye is reportedly working on his new track with Ty Dollar $ign at a secluded 5-star resort in Saudi Arabia, where he has set up a creative studio also well.