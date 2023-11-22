Kanye West, Bianca Censori 'tensions' put wedding anniversary in peril

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's wedding anniversary is next month, but the pair alleged tensions cast a shadow over celebrations

Trouble reaches home as the first wedding anniversary of Kanye West and Bianca is due next month on Dec 20, but the cracks reportedly appeared in the much-talked marriage. Now, a psychic claims their relationship "won't recover" from here.



Celebrity psychic Inbaal Hongiman told The Mirror after reading the Tarot on the couple's union in the latest shape, "Kanye's and Bianca's Tarot cards together indicate a real rollercoaster of a relationship between the two."

She continued, "There are ten Tarot cards in the pair's relationship spread, which cover their past, present and future together."

Adding, "Four are 'Swords' cards, which represent intellectual compatibility and also mental strife; four are 'Pentacles' cards, which appear around financial interests, and two are 'Cups,' cards of emotions."

"There are zero 'Wands' cards, which are for passion, the expert noted.

She explained further, "This means that the couple came together to support each other's brand, not for romance and that there is no physical attraction between them."

Concluding her in-depth analysis, Inbaal shared, "At this stage, the relationship is just for show, and can't recover."

It comes after Bianca flew to Australia, reportedly on friends' insistence, while Kanye jetted off to Saudi Arabia to focus on his new album.