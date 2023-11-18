Bianca Censori takes a break from her crippling marriage to Kanye West after family intervention

Kanye West NOT concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori

Kanye West is not concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori after she took a break from their marriage after her family forced her to.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, is focusing on completing his album and seems to be not caring about whether or not their marriage will survive.

"Honestly, it seems he's not that worried about it and is just all about the music at the minute," a source told The Sun.

"Ye is totally focused on completing the album and finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his anti-Semitic remarks last year," the insider added.

"He was working on music on his travels in Italy and he's since set up a creative studio in Saudi Arabia with his collaborators at a five-star resort which is really secluded."

The Yeezy designer recently travelled to Australia, where her inner circle held an "intervention" and told her to "wake the f--- up” and distance herself from "controlling" Kanye West.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," the source said.

The insider quoted Kanye saying that he and Bianca Censori have been "taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music.”