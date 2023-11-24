Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir

While promoting her new album Christmas, Cher revealed what caused her to delay bombshell memoir

Cher recently admitted how she "totally chickened out" from working on her bombshell memoir.



The 77-year-old singer made the comments while promoting her Christmas album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the host asked her about the progress on the all-tell book.

"Yeah," Cher replied with low energy as she donned her signature all-black ensemble with fingerless black gloves.



“No, what do you mean?” Jimmy asked to which she replied: “No, you know why? Because I just totally chickened out because I guess I was, I don't know what I was, I was just totally chickening out.”

The Believe hitmaker added that she was contemplating some details in the memoir because she thought it would make readers uncomfortable, “But it needs to be [uncomfortable]. So I have to go back and man up,” she added

Jimmy also suggested her to name the book "Over-Cher-Ing," over which Cher did not show much enthusiasm.

The singer appeared on the NBC talk show to promote her 27th studio album titled Christmas, which is her first original record in 10 years, and her first festive album too.