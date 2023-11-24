 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir

While promoting her new album Christmas, Cher revealed what caused her to delay bombshell memoir

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

File Footage

Cher recently admitted how she "totally chickened out" from working on her bombshell memoir.

The 77-year-old singer made the comments while promoting her Christmas album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the host asked her about the progress on the all-tell book.

"Yeah," Cher replied with low energy as she donned her signature all-black ensemble with fingerless black gloves.

“No, what do you mean?” Jimmy asked to which she replied: “No, you know why? Because I just totally chickened out because I guess I was, I don't know what I was, I was just totally chickening out.”

Read More: Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions

The Believe hitmaker added that she was contemplating some details in the memoir because she thought it would make readers uncomfortable, “But it needs to be [uncomfortable]. So I have to go back and man up,” she added

Jimmy also suggested her to name the book "Over-Cher-Ing," over which Cher did not show much enthusiasm.

The singer appeared on the NBC talk show to promote her 27th studio album titled Christmas, which is her first original record in 10 years, and her first festive album too.

King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’ video
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance