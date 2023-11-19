 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions

Cher is reportedly in a feud with her sons over sharing their fortune with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Chers kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions
Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions

Cher is reportedly in a feud with her sons who don’t want their mom to share her $360 million fortune with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards.

According to an insider privy to Radar Online, the 77-year-old singer’s grown children, Chaz Bono, aged 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, aged 47, think her 37-year-old lover is a gold digger as they fear the split is going to impact their share.

Sources revealed further that they’re also concerned about Alexander inheriting everything in case he gets married to the iconic singer.

Read More: Cher says 37 year old beau doesn’t get her references: ‘I wasn't born yet’

Cher's close friends revealed that she wants to secure his future as the tipster quoted one of her friends saying, "It’s her money, and she has worked her b*** off since she was a teenager to amass it. It’s her right to leave whatever she wants to whoever she wants."

The strained relationship between Cher and her sons allegedly escalated after she threatened to cut them out of her will months ago.

Cher & Alexander "AE" Edwards' relationship timeline:

The Believe hitmaker started going with the music producer in November 2022 after she tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “He’s 36 & in the end he came after me, till we met in the middle. He’s the consistent one, I’m the skittish one. We love each other… Ladies never give up.”

Before meeting him, Cher was married twice while Alexander admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, with whom he shares a three-year-old son.

Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?
Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?
How did Adam Levine save his marriage with Behati Prinsloo?
How did Adam Levine save his marriage with Behati Prinsloo?
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon
Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider
Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations
Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations
Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan video
Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction