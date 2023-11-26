Online speculations are rife with Kim Kardashian causing a rift between Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?

As online speculations accuse Kim Kardashian of meddling in Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage, a celebrity expert has weighed in with their take on the matter.

The 43-year-old reality TV star married the rapper in 2014 and filed for divorce in November 2022.

A year later, in December 2022, Kanye tied the knot secretly with the Australian architect but is now going through a rough patch with her too.

Amid claims that Kim and her powerful family have something to do with the ordeal, a psychic named Inbaal Honigman carried out a Tarot Card reading for the Mirror, and revealed where the socialite stands in the situation.

"The Tarot is unequivocal in stating that Kim K is absolutely not interfering in Kanye and Bianca's marriage,” she claimed.

Pulling the 8 of Swords card, the expert said that Kim's relationship with Kanye “left her with a lot of emotional deposits and she's "traumatised by their marriage."

She concluded the reading by stating: “Kim doesn't think about him therefore, unless she needs to, she tries not to talk to him and prefers to go through the day without even hearing his name."