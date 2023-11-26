 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?

Online speculations are rife with Kim Kardashian causing a rift between Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?

As online speculations accuse Kim Kardashian of meddling in Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage, a celebrity expert has weighed in with their take on the matter.

The 43-year-old reality TV star married the rapper in 2014 and filed for divorce in November 2022. 

A year later, in December 2022, Kanye tied the knot secretly with the Australian architect but is now going through a rough patch with her too.

Amid claims that Kim and her powerful family have something to do with the ordeal, a psychic named Inbaal Honigman carried out a Tarot Card reading for the Mirror, and revealed where the socialite stands in the situation.

"The Tarot is unequivocal in stating that Kim K is absolutely not interfering in Kanye and Bianca's marriage,” she claimed.

Pulling the 8 of Swords card, the expert said that Kim's relationship with Kanye “left her with a lot of emotional deposits and she's "traumatised by their marriage."

She concluded the reading by stating: “Kim doesn't think about him therefore, unless she needs to, she tries not to talk to him and prefers to go through the day without even hearing his name."

