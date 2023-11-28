 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry not concerned about an apology from Royal family?

Prince Harry reportedly eager to reconcile with the Royal family after years-long rift

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to get back together with the Royal family but Meghan Markle refuses "to dive back into the soap opera."

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friend, Omid Scobie, the duo is clashing behind the doors over a possible reconciliation with the Royal family.

However, Harry has been keen on getting an apology from King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton so some experts have been asking what has changed.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry’s pal costs him last chance to reconcile with King Charles

In a conversation with the French magazine, Paris Match, that Prince Harry is looking forward to make peace with his father and brother and move back to the UK.

The Duke reportedly said, "I'm ready to forget. Get an apology or explanation? At this point, who cares, right?"

Making another revelation, Scobie also revealed the real reason why Meghan snubbed King Charles coronation on May 6th.

He penned in his upcoming book, Endgame, that Meghan didn't attend because she refused to "dive back into the soap opera of the court.”

King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan
King Charles to face ‘regrettable consequences’ because of Harry and Meghan
Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer video
Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer
Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie
Piers Morgan finally gives befitting response to Omid Scobie
Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’
Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’
Angelina Jolie playis game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him
Angelina Jolie playis game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial video
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’