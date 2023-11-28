Prince Harry not concerned about an apology from Royal family?

Prince Harry reportedly eager to reconcile with the Royal family after years-long rift

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to get back together with the Royal family but Meghan Markle refuses "to dive back into the soap opera."



According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friend, Omid Scobie, the duo is clashing behind the doors over a possible reconciliation with the Royal family.

However, Harry has been keen on getting an apology from King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton so some experts have been asking what has changed.

In a conversation with the French magazine, Paris Match, that Prince Harry is looking forward to make peace with his father and brother and move back to the UK.

The Duke reportedly said, "I'm ready to forget. Get an apology or explanation? At this point, who cares, right?"

Making another revelation, Scobie also revealed the real reason why Meghan snubbed King Charles coronation on May 6th.

He penned in his upcoming book, Endgame, that Meghan didn't attend because she refused to "dive back into the soap opera of the court.”